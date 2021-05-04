Jab numbers drop to 7k from 80k due to counting, lockdown

Chennai :

According to State Health Department data, 6,436 persons got their shots on Sunday, way lower than 80,355 on Saturday. In total, more than 59.40 lakh persons have been vaccinated in the State.





Despite the State-wide shortage for Covaxin, 1,138 persons were given the second dose. The State is no more using Covaxin for the first dose.





Of the 6,436 who took vaccines on Sunday, 2,251 are from Chennai. In total, close to 15 lakh have been vaccinated in the city. On Saturday, 13,746 persons were vaccinated in the city.





“We have stocks for the next two days and are expecting fresh supply from the central government. Despite the shortage, the vaccination drive continues in the city. Vaccination is low on Sundays due to the complete lockdown,” a Chennai Corporation official said.





It may be noted that the number of vaccinations achieved in Chennai on Sunday was the lowest since the vaccination drive picked up the pace. On April 25 (Sunday), only 3,755 persons were vaccinated.





Meanwhile, the third phase of vaccination (vaccinating the persons above 18 years of age) has not commenced despite the central government announced it on May 1.





“This is due to the shortage. Once the sufficient number of vaccines are supplied, the third phase will start in the State,” the official said.





Among the 59.40 lakh persons who were vaccinated, 7.64 lakh persons are health care workers and 8.49 lakh persons are frontline workers. Also, 22.61 lakh persons are between the age group of 45 years and 59 years. More than 20.64 lakh persons are above 60 years of age.