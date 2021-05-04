Cyclist group aims to deliver essentials, medicines to elderly in Chennai

Inspired by Bengaluru’s Relief Riders initiative, the Bicycle Mayor of Chennai Felix John has launched the Chennai chapter called Relief Riders for Chennai.
Chennai: “We wanted to help the needy, vulnerable and inaccessible to get the essentials and medicines while they recover at home. Anybody from the city can join this initiative and deliver essentials and medicines on a bicycle. One should follow all government protocols, restrictions and should be updated with the latest developments. This is not a fitness/ leisure activity, so only deliveries will be the priority and it will be tracked. As of now, we are taking requests between 6 am and 10 am only in the city limits. The volunteers who are joining the team should follow all the safety protocols,” says Felix John.
