Assembly Elections 2021: Chief Minister Palanisami submits his resignation, MK Stalin likely to sworn-in on 7th May

Chennai :

Following the defeat of his party in the recent assembly elections, the AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami forwarded his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit.





It was also rumoured in the DMK camp that the DMK chief MK Stalin is likely to give his consent and be sworn in on the 7th of May.





Meanwhile, the outgoing Chief Minister EPS gave his best wishes to MK Stalin on his party's victory in the Assembly elections. He shared his wishes in his official twitter handle.

The DMK led by MK Stalin on Sunday scripted history by securing an independent majority on its own after a gap of nearly 25 years. The party has managed to win around 130 seats, a dozen more than the simple majority of 118 seats in the 234-member State Assembly.