Assembly Elections 2021: Minister Jayakumar loses Royapuram to iDream Murthy

Chennai :

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar loses his stronghold over Royapuram to DMK candidate and businessman iDream R Murthy with a margin of 19,082 votes.





Jayakumar has been contesting from Royapuram since 1991 and has been victorious five times.





R Murthy, aka iDream Murthy, is yet another maiden contestant, representing DMK from the Royapuram constituency. The proprietor of Idream cinemas in Royapuram, Murthy has been associated with the DMK for many decades now.