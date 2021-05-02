Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Udhayanidhi Stalin declared winner for Chepauk constituency

Chennai :

DMK's maiden candidate Udhaiyanidhi was declared the winner from the Chepauk- Triplicane constituency on Sunday, against PMK’s AVA Kassali, with a sweeping margin of 69,000 votes.





The party chief MK Stalin continued to lead with a massive margin in the Kolathur constituency, though the final verdict is still awaited. With his party coasting towards victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with 119 seats thus far, the Dravidian party is all set to form government in the state of Tamil Nadu after a decade.









As per the Election Commission, the DMK and its partners are leading with 158 seats. To get a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party should win 118 seats.