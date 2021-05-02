BJP's Khushbu trails by over 5,000 votes in Thousand Lights

Chennai :

BJP candidate Khushbu is trailing by over 5,000 votes in the Thousand Lights constituency. She is contesting against DMK’s Dr N Ezhilan, a medical doctor known for his strong Dravidian ideology.





This is her first election after switching camps from the Congress to BJP, formerly acting as the National Spokesperson for the Congress before making the switch.









Premalatha Vijayakanth, who was expected to re-create Captain Vijayakanth's charm, is also trailing in the Virudhachalam constituency, where Vijaykanth contested for the first time in 2006. Although switching to Rishivandiyam in 2011, Virudhachalam continued to remain the fortress for the DMDK until the 2016 election, when V Muthukumar lost the battle.