Covid safety norms flouted in TN as party members begin celebrations

Chennai :

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections is underway at most of the counting centers in the state, the Covid safety norms have gone for a toss. With party members crowding on main roads and party headquarters to celebrate in huge numbers, the Covid norms have been violated.





The counting started in the morning, the booth agents were checked and sanitized at the counting centers, however, as the booths started getting crowded with party supporters, the social distancing was nowhere to be seen.









Amid the rising cases of Covid in the state, some of the party headquarters saw crowding and celebrations by bursting crackers and dancing in groups even as the counting continued. Many did not even wear masks as they joined mass gatherings or others were seen with masks below their chin.









The election observers were earlier tested for Covid and were allowed for counting if they had a negative test report. The election rallies in the State have been reported as one of the major superspreader events leading to a surge of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu. Currently, there are more than 1,17,405 active cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu.