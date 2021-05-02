DMK Fans Begin Early Celebration As Party Takes Lead In Most Constituencies

Chennai :

DMK fans were seen thronging the party headquarters in Arivalaiyam, Chennai, shouting slogans as the party is projected to lead in most constituencies in the state.





As the second phase of the counting continues, DMK and its allied parties were seen leading in most constituencies in the state.









In the initial phase of counting, DMK retained its hold in Trichy, with contestants KN Nehru (Trichy West) and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thiruverumbur) taking the lead in their constituencies. DMK Chief MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin continue to lead in Kolathur and Chepauk respectively, after the second round EVM counting.