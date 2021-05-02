Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: CM Edappadi Palanisami leads in Edappadi, MK Stalin leads in Kolathur

Chennai :

After the first phase of counting, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is leading in the Edappadi constituency with 1,084 votes. Meanwhile, DMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate MK Stalin is leading in the Kolathur constituency with 6,395 votes.





The counting of EVM votes counting began in most constituencies by 8.30 am following the conclusion of the counting of postal ballots.





Meanwhile, other star candidates like deputy CM O Panneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakanur and DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading in Chepauk.