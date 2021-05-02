Kolathur RO Thangavelu tests positive for Covid-19, new RO appointed

Chennai :

Kolathur constituency’s Returning Officer Thangavelu tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning and has been replaced with the new RO Kannan by the Election Commission.





Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that counting officers would only be allowed into counting centres upon producing the results of a Covid-19 test of after being vaccinated twice. Therefore, Returning Officers got themselves tested before appearing for the counting.





Last night, Chennai district election officer and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had transferred Egmore returning officer Kumar, replacing him with returning officer Leela, from the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.