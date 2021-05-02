City to see humid weather today, rains to recede

Chennai :

“On May 2, since the relative humidity is hovering between 50% and 90% over coastal and adjoining districts, the actual air temperature is likely to be perceived above the normal by 4-5 degree C. This may cause unusual sweating from the mornings to evenings,” said a release from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Meanwhile, temperature forecasts for the city predict a slight increase in maximum temperatures of 37 degree C on Sunday and minimum temperatures of 28 degree C. On Saturday, Nungambakkam saw maximum temperatures of 34.7 degree C and Meenambakkam had 35.7 degree C, with a relative humidity of 71% and 66% respectively.





For southern and Ghat districts, thunderstorms with light to moderate rains will continue on Sunday, at isolated places over Western Ghat districts, Erode, Salem, and Dharmapuri, as well as Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.





“It was an active day of thunderstorms for Kerala, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirunelveli, The Nilgiris, Erode and other districts near the Western Ghats. Salem-Namakkal belt joined the foray, with very intense thunderstorms. Delta districts and Ramanathapuram are also seeing some convergence on the other side,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.