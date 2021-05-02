Docs flag crowding at Remdesivir counter in KMC

Chennai :

Right from the day the special counter was opened, hundreds of attendants have gathered there to buy the medicine, as there is a shortage and prices have skyrocketed due to that. However, while the counter was helpful for those who have been running around desperately searching for it, not maintaining social distancing and crowding near COVID block have raised fears of infection spread, said a senior government doctor who is studying the pandemic situation for the State health experts’ committee.





“Through the proper channel, we have highlighted these drawbacks and are waiting for the government to act,” the expert told DT Next.





“Around 5 am on Thursday, I saw more than 200 people standing in the queue at KMCH vying with each other for Remdesivir,” said former AIADMK legislator K Srinivasan. These are people who are already under great stress after taking care of COVID patients, he pointed out, demanding that this issue be addressed at the earliest.





“The new GO asking private hospitals to admit coronavirus patients will bring some respite. Also, we are considering opening more counters for COVID drugs,” said a government official wishing not to be named.