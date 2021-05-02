Two more docs among 5 held for selling Remdesivir

Chennai :

CS-CID SP S Santhi and team, upon information that a private hospital doctor has been selling Remdesivir for Rs 22,000, laid a trap to arrest him. They approached him over the phone posing as a customer and placed an order for Remdesivir. While Deepan initially quoted Rs 25,000, he later agreed to give it for Rs 22,000 and asked the ‘buyers’ to reach a particular spot in Medavakkam. Police in plainclothes went to the spot and arrested Dr Deepan. Six vials were seized from him. Based on his inputs, Narendran, a pharmacy staff, was arrested.





Similarly, two more men were arrested near Pallavaram. John Kingsley (41) of Old Pallavaram, who was selling Remdesivir for Rs 11,500 was arrested after laying a trap and an investigation revealed that he completed a Medicine course in Russia and has been a drug agent. Based on his inputs, a dealer identified as Perumal (30) was arrested by Pallavaram police.





Tambaram police too arrested one more person in the Remdesivir case. While four persons were already arrested in the case, Lingeshwaran, a colleague of Vignesh in Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.