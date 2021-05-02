Try these summer drinks to quench your thirst

Recipes by Sharmile Prakash of Sharmis Passions.
Chennai:
KULUKKI SARBATH
INGREDIENTS
Chilled water: 2 cups | Basil seeds (sabja seeds): 1/2 tsp | Lemon + a slice of lemon: 1/2 | Small long green chilli slitted: 1 | Ginger chopped finely: 1/4 tsp | few nos ice cubes
FOR THE SUGAR SYRUP:
Sugar: 1/4 cup | Sugar syrup: 1/4 cup METHOD
Remove any husks or stones from the sabja seeds if any. Then take sabja seeds in a wide bowl. Add water. Soon it will start absorbing and growing in size. After pouring water, set it aside for 10 mins
While growing in size, the seeds will become transparent and a jelly-like coating will be formed. Strain and set aside Add sugar to a pan, add water and let it boil. When it is sticky and is slightly thick, switch off and set aside. The simple sugar syrup is ready
Get all your other ingredients ready. You need a shaker with a lid. First add the simple sugar syrup to it
Then squeeze lemon to extract the juice.
Then add sabja seeds and slitted green chilli Add chopped ginger, a lemon slice. Finally, add ice cubes and water Close with lid and shake vigorously for at least 5 seconds. Open and pour in serving glass and serve
MANGO PIYUSH
INGREDIENTS
Curd: 1/2 cup | Shrikhand: 1/2 cup | Mango (chopped roughly): 1/2 cup | Milk (boiled and cooled): 1 cup | Sugar: 2 tsp | Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp | A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional) | Chopped pistachios: 1 tbsp | A pinch saffron
METHOD
To a mixing bowl add curd, milk and shrikhand (I used store-bought)
Add cardamom powder, saffron strands and nutmeg powder along with required sugar
To a blender, transfer the other ingredients. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust consistency according to preference. Thin it by adding more milk if you want
Serve chilled
GULKAND MILKSHAKE
INGREDIENTS
Milk (boiled and cooled): 1 and 1/4 cups Gulkand: 1 and 1/2 tbsp Rose syrup: 1 tsp Milk: Freeze 1 cup
METHOD
Freeze 1 cup milk for at least 5 hours or until solid.
Transfer frozen milk to mixer jar
Add gulkand and rose syrup Blend it for few seconds then add milk and blend again until smooth and frothy
Pour into serving glass and Serve chilled
BANANA STEM BUTTERMILK
INGREDIENTS Thick curd: 1 cup Water, add more if you prefer: 1.5 cups Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp Salt to taste
TO GRIND TOGETHER: Banana stem: 1 cup Green chilli: 1 no Ginger piece: 1/2 inch Jeera: 1/4 tsp
METHOD
To a mixing bowl add curd and water. Add salt to taste
Churn well until frothy. Remove the thick part of the banana stem and chop it roughly into cubes
Keep it immersed in water mixed with a spoon of curd to avoid blackening for 15 mins. Then rinse well and add it to the mixer jar along with jeera, green chilli and ginger. Grind it a paste without adding water
Transfer it to a strainer and extract juice well into the buttermilk. Discard it. Add coriander leaves and mix well. Churn until frothy and serve chilled
