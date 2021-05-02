Try these summer drinks to quench your thirst

Chennai :

KULUKKI SARBATH





INGREDIENTS





Chilled water: 2 cups | Basil seeds (sabja seeds): 1/2 tsp | Lemon + a slice of lemon: 1/2 | Small long green chilli slitted: 1 | Ginger chopped finely: 1/4 tsp | few nos ice cubes





FOR THE SUGAR SYRUP:





Sugar: 1/4 cup | Sugar syrup: 1/4 cup METHOD





Remove any husks or stones from the sabja seeds if any. Then take sabja seeds in a wide bowl. Add water. Soon it will start absorbing and growing in size. After pouring water, set it aside for 10 mins





While growing in size, the seeds will become transparent and a jelly-like coating will be formed. Strain and set aside Add sugar to a pan, add water and let it boil. When it is sticky and is slightly thick, switch off and set aside. The simple sugar syrup is ready





Get all your other ingredients ready. You need a shaker with a lid. First add the simple sugar syrup to it

Then squeeze lemon to extract the juice.





Then add sabja seeds and slitted green chilli Add chopped ginger, a lemon slice. Finally, add ice cubes and water Close with lid and shake vigorously for at least 5 seconds. Open and pour in serving glass and serve





MANGO PIYUSH

INGREDIENTS

Curd: 1/2 cup | Shrikhand: 1/2 cup | Mango (chopped roughly): 1/2 cup | Milk (boiled and cooled): 1 cup | Sugar: 2 tsp | Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp | A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional) | Chopped pistachios: 1 tbsp | A pinch saffron





METHOD

To a mixing bowl add curd, milk and shrikhand (I used store-bought)

Add cardamom powder, saffron strands and nutmeg powder along with required sugar

To a blender, transfer the other ingredients. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust consistency according to preference. Thin it by adding more milk if you want

Serve chilled





GULKAND MILKSHAKE

INGREDIENTS

Milk (boiled and cooled): 1 and 1/4 cups Gulkand: 1 and 1/2 tbsp Rose syrup: 1 tsp Milk: Freeze 1 cup

METHOD

Freeze 1 cup milk for at least 5 hours or until solid.

Transfer frozen milk to mixer jar

Add gulkand and rose syrup Blend it for few seconds then add milk and blend again until smooth and frothy

Pour into serving glass and Serve chilled





BANANA STEM BUTTERMILK

INGREDIENTS Thick curd: 1 cup Water, add more if you prefer: 1.5 cups Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp Salt to taste

TO GRIND TOGETHER: Banana stem: 1 cup Green chilli: 1 no Ginger piece: 1/2 inch Jeera: 1/4 tsp





METHOD

To a mixing bowl add curd and water. Add salt to taste

Churn well until frothy. Remove the thick part of the banana stem and chop it roughly into cubes

Keep it immersed in water mixed with a spoon of curd to avoid blackening for 15 mins. Then rinse well and add it to the mixer jar along with jeera, green chilli and ginger. Grind it a paste without adding water

Transfer it to a strainer and extract juice well into the buttermilk. Discard it. Add coriander leaves and mix well. Churn until frothy and serve chilled



