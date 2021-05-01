Sat, May 01, 2021

One held in Chennai for smuggling in 1.2 kg gold

The Chennai Air Customs said on Saturday that it has seized 1.2 kg gold from a passenger who flew into the city from Dubai.

Representative image.
According to a statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Mohamed Badurudeen arrived from Dubai with a 55 inch LED TV. When the officials examined it by opening its back cover, they found two heavy black rectangular bars concealed inside the speakers, which turn contained two gold bars. 

The two bars weighed 1.2 kg and are valued at Rs 57.75 lakh. 

Badurudeen has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
