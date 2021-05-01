Death at b’day party: Victim’s sister among five of family arrested

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as Sigamani, his wife Mary and their son Tamil Selvan, daughter Subha and her husband Satheesh.





The deceased Mohan is the husband of Sigamani’s sister Vasuki. Mohan and Vasuki, residing in Nungambakkam visited the house of latter’s another brother Ramalingam on Wednesday to attend his daughter’s birthday celebration. While Vasuki had an ongoing dispute with Sigamani and his family over the 600-sq.ft house in Kumararaja Nagar in Pulianthope, an argument erupted between and Vasuki and Sigamani’s family in the evening at the function.





The argument worsened into a scuffle and Sigamani and his family manhandled Mohan and Vasuki after which Mohan collapsed and died.





Based on a complaint by Vasuki, police personnel from Basin Bridge station arrested Sigamani and his family members on Friday.