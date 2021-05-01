DGP sex harassment case final report in six weeks

Chennai :

Based on the status report filed regards the sexual harassment complaint against a DGP-rank officer from a woman IPS officer, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Investigation officer to complete the investigation and file the final report before the jurisdictional court concerned within six weeks.





Justice N Anand Venkatesh, suo motu monitoring the probe, offered the direction based on the Investigation Officer’s submission that the investigation will be completed within a period of four to six weeks and the final report filed against the accused after getting necessary sanction.





The court also recorded the State Public Prosecutor’s submission that in all, 106 witnesses have been examined and that the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Villupuram has recorded 164 CrPC, statements of five witnesses, which also includes the victim officer and dates are awaited for recording the evidence of the remaining two witnesses.





Appearing for the State, Special Senior Counsel AL Somayaji submitted that the internal complaints committee has already submitted a report to the Secretary, Home Department.





It may be noted that the accused DGP-rank officer has moved the HC challenging his suspension pending the sexual harassment case. The DGP and three other officers in the SP-rank who reportedly attempted to stop the woman IPS officer from lodging the complaint against the DGP have been placed under suspension.