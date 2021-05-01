Victim, friends kill rowdy bros for snatching phone, 4 held

Police inspecting the site of murder with the help of a sniffer dog near the lake bed of Padapai

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as Mohamed Ismail (28) and Imam Ali (23) of Thailavaram in Guduvanchery and both have charges of murder and attempt to murder cases against them.





Police sources said Mohamed Ismail and Imam Ali, along with another brother Imran, on Thursday night intercepted Ramesh (33) of Vallalar village in Madambakkam who came on a two-wheeler and snatched a costly smartphone after attacking him.





After the incident, Ramesh went to the village and informed his friends Ponnaiah (26), Muthu (39), and Raji (40) and the group decided to take revenge on the brothers. Police said the four-member gang went to the lakebed with knives and sickles and found all three brothers lying near the lake after consuming liquor.





Ramesh and his friends started to attack them but Imran managed to escape from the spot. The group hacked Ismail and Imam Ali and escaped from the spot after confirming that they are dead.





In the early morning, Imran, who escaped from the attack, went to the Guduvanchery police station and narrated the incident.





The Guduvanchery police informed Manimangalam police about the incident after which a team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of the deceased. The bodies of the two brothers were lying on the lake bed with cut injuries. Police later sent the bodies for postmortem.





After inquiry, police arrested Ramesh and his three friends and further inquiry is on to if there were any other motives behind the double murder.