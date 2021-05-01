Trio robs house at knifepoint, nabbed in 6 hrs

Chennai :

Counting day can’t be superspreader event; onus on parties, leaders: Court





Restraining political parties from bursting crackers and taking out rallies on counting day, the Madras High Court asked the Election Commission to ensure that the COVID-19 protocol was strictly adhered to within and outside counting centres.





The victim Prakash (25) and his friend Suresh (23) of Cuddalore were working as van drivers and were staying in a rented house in Karanithangal village near Oragadam. On Friday around 3 am Prakash who woke up came out of the house for a walk. Police said three men surrounded Prakash and started to attack him and forced him to take them to his house.





When they reaching the house, Suresh woke up hearing the noise. Police said Prakash and Suresh tried to fight the robbers but they were attacked with sickles. The attackers later escaped with two smartphones and Rs 1,000.





On hearing their cities, the neighbours rushed to the spot and both of them were admitted to the Sirperumbudur Government Hospital and police were informed. The Oragadam police swung into action and tracking the mobile phones of Prakash and Suresh found that the robbers are in Navalur near Oragadam. The police, in the morning, reached Navalur and arrested Selvam (23), Dillibabu (21) and Nandagopal (19) and recovered the smartphones and money. Police also seized two sickles and are investigating further.