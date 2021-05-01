Supply TN vaccines within a timeframe, Centre told

Chennai :

Observing that the position appeared to be slightly different in the availability of Remdesivir and vaccine, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that vaccine supply should be augmented in view of the third phase of the inoculation drive for those above 18 years from May 1.





Recording the aspect that Tamil Nadu has been allotted only 59,000 vials of Remdesivir against its demand of 2.5 lakh vials, the Chief Justice said, “It is hoped that the picture becomes clearer at least by May 3, and the specific quantities of the drug and doses of vaccine to be released are to be indicated to the State in all clarity so the State may plan out its course of action for next week.





“All information related to COVID-19 care be made available on the internet and any other medium so that there is no panic whether in seeking the drug or obtaining supplies of oxygen or finding out the nearest bed,” the Chief Justice stressed while asking people to exercise restraint and abide by the State’s advice.





Further, noting that many continue to have reservations in taking the vaccine, Justice Banerjee asked the government to initiate drives to encourage people to take the vaccine.





The bench also held that it would be available, at least during the first fortnight of the vacation, to take up any urgent matters in this suo motu case relating to the State’s preparedness in handling the surging COVID second wave.