Duo couriers drugs hidden in cricket kit to NZ, arrested

Chennai :

Based on specific information, officers of the NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit seized 990 gm of amphetamine from the courier firm office at Guindy, Chennai on Saturday. The consignment containing four numbers each of cricket batting gloves and thigh pads was destined for Auckland, New Zealand. On closer inspection of the thigh pads, the NCB officers found that some suspicious material was hidden inside. The extraction and testing of the hidden material revealed that it was amphetamine, a very potent stimulant.





Immediately follow up actions were initiated under the supervision of Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB Chennai which led to the arrest of two persons who are behind the drug trafficking. The arrested were identified as Ashwin T and C Surendran, both residents of Chennai. Further investigations are underway to unearth the larger network involved in this case, a release from the NCB said.