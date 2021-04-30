62-yr-old dies after shoved by kin at b’day party over property dispute, wife critical

Chennai :

The deceased Mohan and his wife Vasuki of Nungambakkam had visited the latter’s brother Ramalingam on Wednesday to attend his daughter’s birthday celebration.





While Vasuki had an ongoing dispute with her other brother Sigamani and his family over the 600-sq.ft house in Kumararaja Nagar in Pulianthope, an argument erupted between and Vasuki and Sigamani’s family at the birthday function too.





In the melee, Sigamani’s wife Mary, daughter Suba, son Thamizhselvan and son-in-law allegedly pushed Mohan and Vasuki down. While the couple fell unconscious, they were rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where Mohan died without responding to treatment.





Basin Bridge police registered a case based on Vasuki’s complaint and further investigation is on.