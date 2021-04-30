Auto driver held for impregnating 11-year-old girl

Chennai :

The victim was under the care of her 40-year-old grandmother Shilpa (name changed) and the accused Raja of Washermenpet was in a relationship with her grandmother.





Police said the victim was born when her mother was just 12 years old. A year later, she got married to another person and the child was raised by Shilpa.





Two years ago, Shilpa developed a relationship with Saravanan since the latter separated from his wife. However, over the months, he started sexually abusing the minor girl too.





While Shilpa died a few months ago, the girl went to her mother. However, since she often fell ill, she was taken to the hospital and it was found that she was pregnant.





Based on a complaint, Washermenpet police registered a case and inquiries revealed that Saravanan was the reason for the minor girl’s pregnancy. He was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.





Police said they have received permission for abortion since the fetus is lifeless.