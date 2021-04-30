Conman swaps senior citizen’s debit card, withdraws Rs 89k

Chennai :

The victim Yunus Khan of Vellalar Street in Puraswalkam visited the nearby Indian Bank around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. A man who waited near the ATM offered to help the senior citizen. Yunus gave the debit card to him and asked him to withdraw Rs 5,000. The man withdrew the money and handed over the cash and the debit card to Yunus Khan.





However, a few hours after returning home, the senior citizen started receiving a series of messages notifying cash withdrawal from his account. Yunus Khan checked his debit card and realised that he had been handed over a different debit card, and not the one he gave to the unidentified man to withdraw cash.





Yunus Khan then lodged a complaint stating his entire savings of Rs 89,000 was swindled by the conman and rued that he shared the PIN with the suspect to withdraw cash. Based on his complaint, Vepery police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspect. Police said that Yunus Khan, though living with his family members, came alone to withdraw money and became the target of the fraudster.