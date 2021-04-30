Hospitals urge public to donate blood before vaccination

Chennai :

Doctors say a shortage of blood is likely for elective surgeries, trauma cases and others that would require transfusion. With about two doses of vaccines given consecutively, an individual cannot donate blood for about 56 days, or about two months roughly. “The public is encouraged to donate blood before being vaccinated. Not being able to donate for the next two months when everyone is getting vaccinated shall result in a shortage,” said Dr S Subhash, joint director (Blood Safety) at Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council.





He said the State Blood Transfusion Council is making necessary arrangements by using counsellors and volunteer teams to contact Voluntary Blood Donor Organisers to conduct camps and also to mobilise the donors before May 1.





The majority of blood donors are in the age group of 18-45 years across the State and with the vaccination being started for adults, measures have to be taken to cope up with it.





“The common deferral period in case of live vaccine is 28 days and seven days for a non-live vaccine. To ensure that there are no reports of post-vaccination effects, it is appropriate to keep the deferral period as a minimum of 28 days from the day of vaccination. Thus, we urge the people to donate blood before getting vaccinated,” said Dr N Jyotsna, blood transfusion head at a private hospital in the city.





The team of State Blood Transfusion Council is also joining hands with NSS, NCC, YRC and RRC coordinators in each district to conducting voluntary blood donation camps by following the COVID protocols.