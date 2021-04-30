Corporation urges MTC to operate additional services

Chennai :

“As per a survey, around 45 per cent of Chennai’s population depend on MTC buses. Those commuting on buses could not switch to other modes of transport due to timing and other factors. The present fleet of buses is not sufficient to the population,” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters while responding to a question on crowding inside buses.





He added that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) fleet has around 3,700 buses, and the MTC is operating 400 additional buses after the government banned standing passengers. As per the COVID-19 restrictions issued recently, the State government has allowed the buses in the state to operate with only seated passengers.





“In addition to the present number of buses, we have asked the Transport Department to deploy more buses or rent private buses on contract basis. Meanwhile, the public should avoid buses and try using their personal vehicles to go to work places. If possible, work from home,” Prakash said.





Clarifying that there was no crowding in the city crematoria, as is being witnessed in some north Indian states, Prakash added that there were 240 crematoria in the city and all are functioning presently. The case fatality rate (death rate) in the city has been brought down to 1.47 per cent from 3 per cent, he added.