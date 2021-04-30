3-fold rise in city streets with more than 10 cases

Chennai :

As per data from the Greater Chennai Corporation, Teynampet and Royapuram zones have the highest number of such streets with 83 and 74 respectively, followed by Kodambakkam (38) and Adyar (33). The remaining zones have less than 30 streets with more than 10 cases.





This stands in sharp contrast with the situation on April 19 when there were only 118 streets with more than 10 cases.





As many as 993 streets across the city have more than 6 cases. Of them, 179 streets are in Teynampet and 110 in Royapuram zone. Kodambakkam has 102 such streets.





According to a Chennai Corporation official, the civic body is implementing containment measures like erecting flex banners on streets with more than three cases and placing ‘S’ shaped barricades to slow down movement on the streets with six cases. “Based on the local situation, physical barricading is done on the streets with more than 10 cases,” an official said.





Efforts on to ensure Covaxin second dose:





Meanwhile, the civic body has asked residents to submit filled-in forms at urban primary health centres if they are not able to get Covaxin as second dose. “Due to supply constraints, Chennai Corporation is restricting Covaxin for people who are due for second doses alone. But still we are getting complaints that some people are unable to get second doses even after reaching the PHCs. Please fill the form and we will reach out to you,” Alby John, Chennai Corporation deputy commissioner said in a social media post.