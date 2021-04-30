Five men abuse cops for asking them to wear mask

Chennai :

Kancheepuram Municipality officials and Siva Kanchi police were on the field to monitor the public on Wednesday. Those found without masks were fined. When they visited a fruit shop near Kancheepuram bus stop, they found five persons who failed to wear masks. This included the owner of the shop, Jayapaul (40), an advocate from Kancheepuram, Jayapaul, his brother Vadivalagan and three others.





All five were asked to pay the fine. However, Jayapaul not only refused to pay, he even abuses and threatened the officials. The police then registered a case and took them to station. The police have slapped a case under various IPC sections and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.