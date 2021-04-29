Missing man’s body found near lakebed

Chennai :

Police said Vinoth (23) of Gandhipuram in Medavakkam was a wage worker. Three days ago Vinoth went to work and since he did not return home, the villagers on Sunday filed a complaint at Pallikaranai police station. The police on suspicion detained history-sheeter Prakash (25) of Gandhipuram for inquiry on Monday.





During the inquiry, police found that Vinoth was murdered by a group of friends in the same locality. Police said Vinoth’s friend Dillibabu was murdered by a gang last year. Recently Vinoth’s friends found that Vinoth is too close with the men who murdered Dillibabu. Soon they planned to murder Vinoth and two days ago while consuming liquor they murdered Vinoth using wooden logs and dumped the body in the bushes in the forest area.





On Tuesday, police arrested Pragadesh (23), Gopinath (22), Arunkumar (22), Prabakaran (20), Manikandan (32) and a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder. The police recovered the decomposed body from bushes from the lakebed in Vadakupattu and sent it for postmortem. Pallikaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.