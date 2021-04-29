Man killed by brothers, mom over drinking habit

Chennai :

The three — Saral, 50 and her two sons, Madanraj and Michaelraj — were fed up with Kovilraj, the youngest sibling, who had been creating ruckus at home on daily basis under the influence of alcohol.





On Monday night, while Kovilraj was sleeping outside the house, the three decided to get rid of him and his two brothers strangulated him to death. They stage-managed a drama stating that he died taking excess liquor. The three, citing it as natural death also cremated the body, when a friend of the deceased lodged a complaint suspecting foul play. After quizzed by police in detail, the family confessed to the crime and the police arrested the three on murder charges.