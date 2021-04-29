Minor girl raped and filmed by friends for 2 years, 2 nabbed

Chennai :

Police said Karthick (36), of Gowrivakkam near Tambaram, became friends with a 17-year-old girl a couple of years ago. After sexually exploiting the girl, Karthick introduced the girl to his friend Manikandan (30) who was working in an advocate’s office. He is also a member of a prominent political party. Manikandan had allegedly threatened and raped the girl.





After coming to know about the incident, Karthick also joined Manikandan and both of them had recorded a video of the girl, with which they blackmailed and continued to rape her for the past two years.





Police sources said Karthick and Manikandan later introduced the girl to Danasekar, a realtor and also a member of a political party. Police said Danasekar appointed the girl as a staff in his real estate office and abused her many times after forcing her to drink with him. A few months ago, the girl got pregnant and Karthick and his friends took her to a private hospital in Chengalpattu and aborted the pregnancy.





A few days ago, the girl confessed to her mother and narrated the entire incident. The mother informed a social activist and later a complaint was filed in Tambaram all-women police station.





The police registered a case and arrested Karthick and Manikandan under Pocso Act on Tuesday night. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. A search is on to nab Danasekar and a few others who are involved in the case.