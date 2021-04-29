Corpn to appoint 150 temporary docs and nurses to fight COVID

Chennai :

According to an order issued by G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, 150 doctors and nurses each would be appointed to carry out COVID prevention measures. They will work for one year on a contract basis.





“We have already appointed several doctors for COVID-related works. As we are planning to extend the number of screening centres, COVID care centres and other related facilities, we need more doctors,” a senior official said.





As per the order, doctors will receive Rs 60,000 per month and nurses will receive Rs 15,000. The salary will be given on a consolidated basis. The civic body will conduct job interviews on Thursday and Friday.





On the other hand, temporary doctors, who were appointed a few months ago to work at mini clinics, are complaining that the civic body is yet to provide salaries since their appointment.





When asked the official about the issue, he clarified that several temporary doctors have not submitted their undertakings and agreements. “We cannot release salaries unless they submit the contracts,” he added.





It is learnt that the civic body has decided to close down the mini clinics, which were recently opened across the city, and redeploy the doctors as unit health officials and division health officials to conduct fever camps.





“We are aiming to conduct two fever clinics per division to identify more symptomatic persons and persons with influenza-like illness, “ the official said.