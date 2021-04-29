Lockdown likely for 150 districts with over 15pc TPR, Chennai’s rate above 20pc

Chennai :

According to reports, the Ministry proposed a complete lockdown in around 150 districts with a COVID positivity rate above 15%. The Ministry had chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday on this matter. Reportedly, the Centre, in consultation with the states, will take the final decision on the proposal.





With many states seeing a high positivity rate, a senior official said that a lockdown is essential in the next few weeks for districts with very high positivity rate. Several states have already imposed lockdown-like restrictions, weekend curfews and weeklong curfews to curb the spread of COVID.





In Chennai, on an average, one out of five persons tested in the city is found to be infected with the virus. According to Corporation data, the civic body tested 21,706 samples on Tuesday, of which 4,640 turned out to be positive with a TPR of 21.37%. “Measures have been taken to increase tests to 25,000 a day,” an official said. On Sunday and Monday, the civic body tested 20,069 and 20,537 samples respectively and of them, 4,206 and 4,250 samples tested positive, which meant 20.95% and 20.69% TPR.





In June 2020, when the civic body was testing only 6,000 to 7,000 samples, the city’s test positivity rate was at around 12%.





At present, the civic body has opened sample collection centres at 31 locations with central region zones alone having 20 sample collection centers. Apart from this, private labs have been allowed to collect samples.