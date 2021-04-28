52-year-old traffic SI dies of COVID

In the fifth death of a cop due to COVID second wave in the city, a 52-year-old traffic sub-inspector succumbed to the virus on Monday night.
Chennai:
The deceased, Kumar of Porur, was attached to Maduravoyal traffic police station. Police said that Kumar had developed breathing issues on April 10 and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive. On Monday night, he died without responding to treatment. He is survived by his wife Reena, a son and a daughter.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visited the dedicated covid care centre for police personnel and their family members at the Anna University Guindy campus, and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment through video conference on Tuesday.
Officials said that a dedicated ambulance service for cops is available in all four zones in Chennai and one ambulance separately for traffic police to pick them up in case they test positive. The personnel in need of any assistance related to COVID can contact the control room (044 23452 437) set up for this purpose.
New SOPs for city police officials amid virus wave
In a move to prevent the spread of COVID among the personnel, Chennai city Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the city police officials.
Pointing out that many from the department have been infected with the virus as the very nature of service involves interaction with the public, the circular from the city police chief noted that all personnel above the age of 50 and have comorbidities should be given lighter duties involving least public interaction. Apart from wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene were also stressed in the communication. Arrests should be made only if necessary, the CoP mentioned. In case of arrest, only limited police personnel should interact with the accused, after taking all precautions. Officials visiting hospitals in connection with cases should use PPE kits supplied by the Central Police Office (CPO). Inspectors should personally ensure that these norms were followed by the team members and all facilities should be provided forthwith. All stations must have facilities to interact with the public/complainants in open space.
During vehicle checks, the officer interacting with the public must wear mask and gloves. All unit officers should ensure that the personnel build their immunity by taking vitamins and supplements to be supplied by CPO. All police personnel should be advised to do breathing exercises, the letter added. If any official gets infected, family members have also been asked to contact helpline number - 044-23452437. The concerned Inspectors should ensure proper screening of the infected person and transfer him/her to Care Centre.
