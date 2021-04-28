52-year-old traffic SI dies of COVID

Chennai :

The deceased, Kumar of Porur, was attached to Maduravoyal traffic police station. Police said that Kumar had developed breathing issues on April 10 and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive. On Monday night, he died without responding to treatment. He is survived by his wife Reena, a son and a daughter.





Meanwhile, Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visited the dedicated covid care centre for police personnel and their family members at the Anna University Guindy campus, and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment through video conference on Tuesday.





Officials said that a dedicated ambulance service for cops is available in all four zones in Chennai and one ambulance separately for traffic police to pick them up in case they test positive. The personnel in need of any assistance related to COVID can contact the control room (044 23452 437) set up for this purpose.



