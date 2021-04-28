Two men hurl bombs at Maduravoyal cops in Tada

Chennai :

Police said that sub-inspector Sudhakar and two other police officials were involved in a vehicle check at Maduravoyal when they secured a man in possession of ganja. Inquiries revealed that he had bought it from a house near Gummidipoondi.





With the help of the man, the team entered a house and managed to secure two other persons in Tada, Andhra Pradesh. When they were arrested and boarded in the police vehicle, two other men who were hiding on the terrace hurled country bombs at the team and fled the spot.





In the attack, SI Sudhakar and constable Velmuthu suffered injuries. However, they managed to bring the three accused to Chennai before getting themselves admitted to a private hospital in Maduravoyal.





When contacted, senior officers said that the accused were handed over to Tada police as the incident happened in their jurisdiction. “Tada police have registered a case and are investigating,” said an official.





He added that the police personnel suffered minor injuries in the attack and were discharged from the hospital after treatment.