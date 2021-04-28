COVID protocols given a go-by on suburban trains

Chennai :

Altercations between passengers over non-compliance with social distancing norms have also become common on suburban trains. “Trains are not operated after 10 pm. The frequency has also been reduced. How will we return home if we miss the last few available trains? We are compelled to board trains even if the occupancy is high,” says a commuter, R Venugopal of Tambaram Sanatorium.





“They are also barring men who are not engaged in essential service from board trains during peak hours. So, we must wait till the peak hour restrictions end and board trains before the night curfew. We are bothered about health risks and wear masks. Some people don’t comply. That is when arguments happen,” complained V Kaliyamoorthy of Avadi, a typist.





Railway officials argued that they have reduced the frequency from around 600 to 459 services per day. It was only 438, but we increased it by 21 services a few days ago in Chennai - Arakkonam section to reduce crowding. “On Beach - Velachery section, only 10 services have been reduced. On the Beach - Tambaram section, the numbers have been reduced by over 50 services. Otherwise, no reduction has been done during peak hours,” a spokesperson of Southern Railway said.





Admitting that there was some overcrowding till a few days ago, another SR official said, on condition of anonymity, the overcrowding was due to change in suburban train timings in tune with the night curfew. “It took a few days for people to get used to the revised timings. We have not minimized frequency during peak hours otherwise,” the official said, adding that a ban on men belonging to non-essential services boarding trains during peak hours was still in vogue. Authorities claimed that trains were operated every 15 and 10 minutes on Beach - Velachery and Beach - Chengalpet cum MMC - Arakkonam sections now. Significantly, railway authorities managed to better public compliance with mask-wearing norms after the board authorized them to penalize people for violations.