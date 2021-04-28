Minimal posters convey how wearing a mask, social distancing matter

Chennai :

While many are using the platform to spread as much information as possible, artist Rajesh Seshadri is using social media to convey the issues that arise when people break the rules. He has created a series of minimal posters. “A good minimalist design is visually impressive — it is so unusual and striking that it will attract attention and stay in the mind of viewers. The design is simple so that the message is easily conveyed. The fewest details are easier to remember because they take up less brain space. If people had used face masks, maintained social distancing and followed the rules, we wouldn’t have reached this condition,” says Rajesh.





In a series of minimal posters, he has also conveyed the importance of social distancing. “All these minimal designs reached out very well on social media and many understood the concept and reshared them. At present, we have a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. So while designing the poster ‘shortage’, for the letter ‘o’ I used the chemical formula O2 for quick and easy representation and the letter ‘H’ was designed as a bed’s image stressing the shortage of hospital beds. Indian Air Force (IAF) has been doing a noble service of airlifting oxygen containers from other countries. I have designed a poster ‘oxygen’ — for the letter ‘O’, I have used the roundel of Indian Air Force and letter ‘Y’ was designed keeping in mind an image of an IAF aircraft.”