WATCH: People wait for hours at TN's only Remdesivir centre at KMC Hospital

Chennai :

Family and friends of COVID-19 patients queued up for hours at the Remdesivir counter opened by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. Many of them waited throughout the night to get the vials after the counter opened at 10 am.





With only one counter in the city selling the drug at Rs 1,568 per vial, the kin of patients waited in huge numbers at the counter at Kilpauk Medical College.





"I have come from Padur and was standing in the queue from 4 am. It has been 12 hours since then and I am thankful that I could finally get the vials for my father after asking around for it for more than three days. We are at least able to find the drug at one single place and not roam around the entire city for it," said 22-year-old J Athreya.





Another attendant of a patient from Chengalpattu, Karthick N, said that there was only one distribution center in Chennai for the drug and thus, people from other districts had to travel to Chennai to receive the drug. "I came on Monday evening and could not get the drug even after waiting for three hours. I stayed back the night to receive it early next day. There are many others like me who have been waiting overnight. It will be very helpful if such counters are open in other districts also or more number of counters are opened in Chennai," said Karthick.





The RT-PCR positive report, Aadhar card, original prescription of the patient are necessary to obtain Remdesivir from the counter at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Many patients had to return because they were not carrying proper documents or prescription.





"We have distributed approximately 1,500 vials to more than 250 people since morning. We are here from 10 am in the morning to evening 5 pm we try to give away the drug to maximum number of people. All those who are not able to get it today, we shall distribute tokens to them so that they can receive it the next day," said an official at the distribution counter.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the distribution of Remdesivir would be done as per availability and so far, the state has received 59,000 doses. "We receive Remdesivir on a weekly basis from the centralised allocation unit. There is a separate procedure for the procurement of the drug for private hospitals. Moreover, the drug is not necessary for all and is being given as per standard policies," he added.













The officials from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation said that more such counters would be set up soon in Chennai and other districts to ensure easy access to the drug.



