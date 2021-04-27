New vaccine centres opened but Covaxin shortage continues

Chennai :

Presently, the vaccines are being administered at 140 urban primary health centers, 16 urban community health centers, 19 State and central government-run hospitals and 175 private hospitals in Chennai.





According to the Corporation, 15 such special centres were opened, one in each of the 15 zones, which would be functional for a few days. “The ad hoc centres are set up at Chennai Corporation schools and community halls,” said a Corporation official, adding that the move was taken to reduce crowd at the urban primary health centres.





However, despite opening these temporary centres, shortage continued across the city, especially of Covaxin. Those visiting vaccination sites were left in the lurch as the centres quickly ran out of stock in the morning itself.





According to a person from Anna Nagar, who visited Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Monday to receive the second dose of Covaxin, the stock there got over by 11 am itself. “My husband and I visited the hospital in the morning, and there were long lines. As the stock got over quickly, we returned home without receiving it. We will return earlier tomorrow and hope to get it,” said 56-year-old Kavitha.





Several centres reported a shortage of supply, with many receiving only one to two vials of Covaxin on Monday. “We have had to turn away about 80 per cent of the people coming to receive their second dose. Because of the high demand, we have asked people to come only later next week, because by then we are hoping for better supply,” said one doctor from a government hospital.





Meanwhile, the civic body clarified that the both Covishield and Covaxin shots were available at the ad hoc vaccination centres. However, due to the supply constraints, Covaxin would be available only for those who are due for second doses, Corporation officials said.





Apart from this, the civic body is also organising Covaxin sessions at select sites to administer the second dose to address the shortage and the resultant rush.







