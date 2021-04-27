Dejected over husband’s demise, woman poisons self, kids critical

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Nita of Ambedkar Nagar in Selaiyur. Her two kids, a 10-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter are admitted to the Egmore children’s hospital for treatment.





Police said Nita’s husband Manoj Kumar, who was working in a private firm in Ambattur, died in a road accident while returning from work on March 15. After his death, Nita was dejected and did not come out of the house. On Sunday, Nita mixed pesticides with cool drinks and gave them to the children before consuming it. While Nita drank it at one go, the children took it slowly.





A few minutes later Nita started to vomit and fell unconscious. On hearing the children’s cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot and took all three to a private hospital in Tambaram where Nita has declared brought dead. The kids were referred to Egmore children’s hospital where they are out of danger. Selaiyur police registered a case and are investigating.