Former associate admits to plotting bizman’s murder outside temple

Chennai :

Police sources said accused Rajesh of Manimangalam was a business partner of the deceased Thirumaran in the initial stage of their venture. Rajesh had attempted to murder Thirumaran earlier on two occasions by hurling a bomb on his vehicle and house a few years ago. Later, Thirumaran requested the police for security and the police appointed a personal security guard for him.





On Saturday night, Thirumaran visited the temple in Maraimalainagar along with his wife on the occasion of his wedding day and when coming out a four-member gang hurled a bomb on him and fled. The policeman who was on guard for Thirumaran managed to shoot one of them but the other three escaped.





The Maraimalai Nagar police said a special team would bring Rajesh to Chennai from Tiruchy and the attackers who are on the run will be soon arrested.