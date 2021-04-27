Former associate admits to plotting bizman’s murder outside temple

The murder case of a businessman outside a temple in Maraimalainagar on Saturday took a twist on Monday with a former associate of the victim surrendering in the Trichy court and admitting to plotting the murder.
Police sources said accused Rajesh of Manimangalam was a business partner of the deceased Thirumaran in the initial stage of their venture. Rajesh had attempted to murder Thirumaran earlier on two occasions by hurling a bomb on his vehicle and house a few years ago. Later, Thirumaran requested the police for security and the police appointed a personal security guard for him.
On Saturday night, Thirumaran visited the temple in Maraimalainagar along with his wife on the occasion of his wedding day and when coming out a four-member gang hurled a bomb on him and fled. The policeman who was on guard for Thirumaran managed to shoot one of them but the other three escaped.
The Maraimalai Nagar police said a special team would bring Rajesh to Chennai from Tiruchy and the attackers who are on the run will be soon arrested.
