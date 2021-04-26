Gr. Chennai Corporation to open 500-bed Covid care centre

Chennai :

The preparations to convert these places into Covid centres have already begun, an official with the corporation told IANS.





The management of Oxygen pipeline and supply will be entrusted with senior medical professionals and these centres which are used for asymptomatic patients will be converted to full-fledged centres once a green signal is obtained from the government.





At present, there are 11,645 beds available at 13 Covid care centres and Chennai corporation has tied up with hospitals and medical colleges for medical staff to these centres.





Jerusalem Engineering College, Mohammed Sahtak Nursing College and St Joseph's staff will be allowed this week.





The public health department and hospitals will be in charge of the medical facilities while the Civic body will provide food, housekeeping and other staff.