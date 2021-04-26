Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

No need for permission to close biz, but avoid litigation





Have a small restaurant which I run with a manager, accountant, two cooks and three helpers. I have to shut down my business but don’t have any money to even pay them a severance package. What is the minimum compensation I have to pay legally? My business is on the verge of bankruptcy.





— Naseeruddin





There is no prohibition or requirement of prior permission from the Labour Department for closing down your restaurant business. The law demands that you serve one month’s notice or notice pay together with 15 days of salary for each completed year of service to your employees. Even if you close the business without pay and compensation, it only enables the employees to approach the labour court to claim those amounts. It is better that you avail a loan and pay the statutory compensation and obtain an appropriate receipt for the same than allowing them to go for litigation, since the court may order interest and cost if there was a deliberate refusal to pay the due amount.





