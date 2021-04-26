One dies as bee swarm attacks six tasked to clean water tank

Chennai :

Police said the deceased, S Sundar of Kodungaiyur, and five others had been engaged by Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to clean its water tank at Millenium Park in Padi on Saturday.





While alighting the spiral staircase for lunch, a swarm of honeybees attacked them. While three of them including Sundar managed to reach the ground, three workers were stuck on top of the tank.





On information, Fire and Rescue Service personnel from JJ Nagar and Kilpauk stations rushed to the spot. Though they could not spot the honeycomb in the tank from the ground, they climbed the staircase after wearing protective gear, but they too were attacked by the honeybees.





However, they managed to rescue the three workers and reached the ground, after which all of them were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, Sundar died without responding to treatment around 1.30 am on Sunday.





The others G Sellakumar (24), N Vinoth Kumar (25) of Villivakkam, D Gopinath (25) of Kodugnaiyur, G Raghunath (28) of Nagapattinam and V Michael (46) of Mogappair are undergoing treatment.





Tirumangalam police registered a case and are making further investigations.