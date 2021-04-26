Man beaten to death by co-worker in restaurant at Ambattur Estate

Chennai :

While police always insist that one’s background has to be verified by the employer before offering a job, now they have the Himalayan task of identifying the deceased who did not have any identity documents left with him. All the employer knows about him is that he was from Tindivanam, but there is no proof to accept it as truth.





The accused Vinoth is said to be a Nepal national who had been working in the restaurant for about two months. Police said the incident happened around 10 am when both were resting in the room for workers since it was a total lockdown.





An argument erupted between them as Vinoth was giving orders to other workers and in the melee, Vinoth attacked the deceased with a giant ladle. The man suffered bleeding injuries on the head and died on the spot.





Ambattur Industrial Estate police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered and Vinoth was arrested. Police said he would be remanded on Monday.