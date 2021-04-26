Q branch officer succumbs to COVID infection

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Muruga Ramesh (56). The police said Muruga Ramesh, subinspector ranked police personnel, developed COVID symptoms past week and he was tested positive for the disease.





He was admitted to a private hospital in Kelambakkam and was undergoing treatment. He passed away on Saturday. Sources said, in April alone, a total of seven police personnel had died in Tamil Nadu. Of the seven, at least four were attached to the Chennai police.