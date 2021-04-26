Corpn aims to vaccinate all survey workers this week

Chennai :

“Corporation Commissioner (G Prakash) gave an instruction on Sunday to complete inoculating all the fever survey workers and volunteers. He expressed dissatisfaction over the present situation of not vaccinating sufficient number of workers,” a Chennai Corporation source said.





The source added that the fever survey workers and FOCUS volunteers are considered frontline workers despite them being appointed on a temporary basis.





Meanwhile, thermal guns and pulse oximeters given to the fever survey workers are in a faulty condition. “Unless we rectify it, there is no point in expecting quality work. Sufficient notebooks should also be given,” Prakash had directed the zonal teams.





He also requested the zonal officials to visit the field. Zonal officers, executive engineers and assistant revenue officers should take care of a few divisions and act as guardians of the divisions to ensure things are in place. “All work should be completed by Friday,” zonal teams have been directed.





The civic body has appointed around 12,000 fever survey workers and FOCUS volunteers across the city. Each fever survey worker would cover up to 250 houses in the city and identify symptomatic persons. They would also guide the symptomatic persons to testing and clinical care.





On the other hand, the FOCUS volunteers have been appointed to help infected persons who are under home quarantine. The volunteers would buy essential items and take care of other needs for infected persons.





On Sunday, the civic officials had sealed a marriage hall at Gandhi Nagar in Adyar for failing to follow COVID standard operative procedures.