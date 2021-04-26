Temporary doctors at Corporation mini clinics yet to get pay

Chennai :

“The doctors were appointed in February when the mini clinics were introduced. Since their appointment, they are working without getting salaries,” a Corporation official said. The civic body recently opened 198 mini clinics across the city and appointed as many doctors. The civic body had promised Rs 2,000 per day to the doctors. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the civic body has decided to close down the mini clinics and redeploy the 198 doctors as divisional health officers, who would run fever clinics in city divisions.





Sources said that the decision to close down the mini clinics was mooted to divert the services of these doctors towards running fever clinics and other COVID-19 prevention activities as officials are battling a serious shortage of staff. The decision on reopening the mini clinics would be taken by the next government, officials said.





Last year, the civic body had appointed doctors at primary health centres as unit health officers and division health officers for respective units and divisions. “The same system will be followed this year also. We are aiming to conduct two fever clinics per division,” an official said.





When asked about the salary dues, the official said that measures would be taken to address the issue.





As per the Chennai Corporation data, the city had tested more than 20,012 samples, crossing 20,000 mark for the first time on Saturday. The city had reported more than 3.05 lakh cases, as of Sunday morning, of which 2.69 lakh persons had recovered.