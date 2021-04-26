Community kitchens run by transwomen serve food during Sunday lockdown

Chennai :

“Hotels are closed on Sundays and there are many elderly people, migrant labourers who are unable to procure food. When we came to know their plight we decided to start a community kitchen. This is our way of giving back to society,” Srijith Sundaram tells DT Next.





The team has set up two kitchens in the city which are entirely run by transwomen. “One kitchen is in Porur and the other is in Tsunami Quarters, Ernavur. Shankari, Priya Ezhumalai, Bobby, Sowmiya, Sowndharya Gopi, Rupakala Vedachalam, Ramya, Mageshwari Elumalai, Preethi Ganapathi Sandhiya and Maya have been actively working in the two community kitchens. People who had access to free food earlier suddenly stopped getting it. At Porur, we have a bigger kitchen that distributes food to homeless/street-occupying elders, destitute women, migrant workers, sanitation workers, those stranded on the roads and Poonamallee bus stand, ambulance drivers, and policemen on duty. At Tsunami quarters, we served food to disabled women and transgender persons inside the settlement,” informs Aruvi.





The duo says that all the workers including volunteers are following necessary precautions while preparing and serving food. “We have provided three meals on Sunday – breakfast was khichdi, lunch was vegetable biryani and for dinner we served idli,” says Srijith.