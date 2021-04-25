Democracy not a monolithic setup: Kamal

Chennai :

Addressing a webinar on “Autonomy in the Local Governance” on the 28th National Panchayat Raj Day occasion observed on Saturday, he expressed displeasure over the lack of public participation in the local governance. “During the election campaign, I saw that the participation of the people was low in many aspects. Democracy is not a monolithic setup. Don’t think that once created it will be enough. Democracy can only survive if it is constantly monitored. Our attitude that the elected representative will take care is nothing but a mindset of a 12-year-old boy who thinks his dad will take care of everything. We have to monitor our democracy, ” he said.





Recalling his Coimbatore South Assembly constituency experience, he said that of the 19 wards in the Coimbatore South constituency, three wards are in the worst condition. Haasan said that his party would take steps to popularise the town sabha and ward sabha like how it took the grama sabha to the nook and corner of the state. Appreciating Kerala people’s participation in public affairs, he said they do not wait for the government to carry out relief works whether it is a natural disaster or an aeroplane crash. “This is due to the people realising the importance of democracy and people participatory local bodies, ” he said, assuring that MNM would continue to actively advocate for public welfare irrespective of the state Assembly polls results.